"There was just something missing" - Former WWE star comments on Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

EC3 recently spoke about Roman Reigns' phenomenal transition from a babyface who struggled to connect with fans to becoming the biggest heel of the current era.

For years, WWE attempted to make The Tribal Chief a babyface on par with the likes of John Cena and Hulk Hogan. However, once the company finally gave in and turned Reigns into a villain in 2020, it paid rich dividends as The Bloodline leader is arguably the biggest name in pro wrestling today with massive drawing power.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 1100 days and is unlikely to lose his gold anytime soon. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about Reigns' remarkable transition from a struggling babyface to a supervillain.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion explained that though Reigns' fan-favorite avatar was cool, it didn't stand out. On the other hand, EC3 felt that everything The Head of the Table did in his heel role seemed like a spectacle, be it his in-ring work or promos.

"When we talk about Roman [Reigns], too, Roman was in that position where he was The Big Dog, white-meat babyface. There was just something missing. Like he was cool, but whatever. But then it's him becoming The Head of the Table and developing that as a heel, where you have freedom as a heel, because if what you're doing sucks, it's okay, you're a heel. So, you have the freedom to experiment with things. And his work, he's a very, very good wrestler, but the way he has developed, everything he does has meaning. Like his Superman Punch is a spectacle. When he hits a Spear, it's a spectacle." [8:04 - 8:52]

Check out the full video below:

Roman Reigns could soon be facing LA Knight

Roman Reigns made his much-anticipated return after two months of absence on this week's SmackDown. He confronted John Cena in the opening segment, and it looked like WWE would set up a match between them for Crown Jewel 2023.

Cena, however, made it clear he wasn't interested in challenging Reigns and instead introduced LA Knight as a possible candidate to challenge for the gold. The Tribal Chief and Knight had a heated exchange, establishing the latter as a credible threat.

Expand Tweet

Later in the night, LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa, following which Roman Reigns appeared and took him out with a brutal Spear. Though it isn't confirmed yet, it's safe to say a match between The Tribal Chief and The Megastar might go down at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.