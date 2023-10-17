2 reasons why MJF should go to WWE and 2 reasons why he should stay in AEW

Could MJF actually leave AEW for WWE? Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a star who could fit in any promotion as he is one of the most entertaining performers in the entire wrestling industry. He also happens to be the current AEW World Champion.

The People's Scumbag will defend his title against Jay White at Full Gear in November. MJF has held the title for over 300 days, winning it at last year's Full Gear event. His run atop the company could be nearing its end. Should he lose to White? It could be a probable sign of his future.

That future includes becoming a free agent on January 1, 2024. He could ink a new deal before then, but rarely have stars mentioned their impending free agency on TV. MJF, however, has dropped the phrase "bidding war of 2024" numerous times in promos. Money may be the deciding factor behind his inevitable decision.

Will he remain with Tony Khan's promotion, or will he test the waters by leaving AEW? Here are two reasons why he should go to WWE and two reasons why he should remain with AEW.

#2 His friend/mentor Cody Rhodes is in WWE

MJF could battle with or against Rhodes if he joins WWE.

One of MJF's first angles involved his friendship with Cody Rhodes. Those who knew of MJF before AEW knew that he was a great heel. So when he debuted as an ally of Rhodes, it was a bit of a shock.

The two had a great feud, which helped introduce Friedman to the masses. He has not looked back since, becoming one of the top stars in all of pro wrestling.

Going to WWE would reunite him with The American Nightmare, and they could have another classic angle of good versus evil. Rhodes can win a major title this time, so they could even battle over it.

#2 He is likely to have more creative freedom by staying in AEW

One thing that MJF has greatly enjoyed is creative freedom with his character and angles. Top stars usually have that say, leading them to have heavy input in their presentation on screen.

AEW gives most of its performers as much freedom as they want on the mic. WWE does to a degree and does even more so with Triple H in charge, but there are still restrictions around language and gestures in WWE.

Tony Khan allows more adult-themed language where stars often curse. There are also the suggestive natures of 'scissoring,' 'Rock Hard' Juice Robinson, and other beats that would not be utilized in WWE. If he wants his character and promo freedom to remain the same, he should stay with AEW.

#1 Going to WWE would be an interesting challenge

Seth Rollins would be a great feud for MJF.

In four years, MJF has gone from a loyal friend of Cody Rhodes to a World Champion. He was built up slowly, winning the major title last year. It was only a matter of time due to his glaring superstar status in promos and angles.

Since he has already achieved the top goal in AEW, he might need more challenges. One challenge would be to bet on himself and go to WWE. He would have to work his way up again, but he would not be starting at the bottom due to his phenomenal run in AEW.

There is also a plethora of intriguing matchups, including clashes with Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and several other superstars. Some performers like to test themselves, and MJF could do exactly the same thing by testing himself in a promotion that has been going strong for over 50 years.

#1 MJF made his mark as a top star in AEW

The simplest reason why he should stay with Tony Khan's promotion is that it is the following company that gave him the ball. He has performed brilliantly as a top heel and an emerging babyface while being the World Champion.

Friedman has mentioned the story of how he was initially rejected when he tried out for WWE in multiple promos. That happens for a lot of stars for a multitude of reasons.

Since he was able to do things in his style on his way up the AEW ladder, he might have loyalty towards the company. It also would not hurt if AEW gave him bigger stacks of money.

Do you want to see MJF jump ship to WWE or stay in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!