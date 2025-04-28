AEW champion shares unbelievable claims on Vince McMahon's reaction to Brock Lesnar encounter

An AEW star made a huge revelation regarding Vince McMahon's response to his and Brock Lesnar's interaction. Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin had a mediocre WWE run, as it lacked a substantial push. However, he had an incredible moment at the 2020 Royal Rumble that will be remembered by fans forever.

Ad

The Gold Standard and The Beast Incarnate have been long-time friends. The duo has known each other since they were roommates during their time at the University of Minnesota. While they rarely interacted on WWE TV, they teased teaming up for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but Brock Lesnar eliminated Benjamin and betrayed him.

While speaking with Maven Huffman, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that Vince McMahon was impressed by their encounter and raised his salary to six figures.

Ad

Trending

“Vince enjoyed it so much. He immediately had talent relations call me in and they gave me a 6 figure raise," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shelton Benjamin talks about training with Brock Lesnar

During their time at the University of Minnesota, the duo trained together for a significant amount of time. The Gold Standard shed more light on their sparring sessions.

While speaking on Chris Van Vliet's Insights, Shelton revealed that they practiced together for three to four hours each day. He also stated that Brock Lesnar was hard to pin.

Ad

"So, I sparred with him everyday for about three or four hours a day. Somedays, I could not do anything with him. Somedays, he couldn't do anything with me and some days, we would literally have a hand fight for three or four hours. Luckily, he never threw punches but yeah, he is, I have never pinned him. Like he is just too strong to pin. Like he goes on his back, those arms work," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether the duo will share the ring in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More