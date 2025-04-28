AEW champion shares unbelievable claims on Vince McMahon's reaction to Brock Lesnar encounter

An AEW star made a huge revelation regarding Vince McMahon's response to his and Brock Lesnar's interaction. Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin had a mediocre WWE run, as it lacked a substantial push. However, he had an incredible moment at the 2020 Royal Rumble that will be remembered by fans forever.
The Gold Standard and The Beast Incarnate have been long-time friends. The duo has known each other since they were roommates during their time at the University of Minnesota. While they rarely interacted on WWE TV, they teased teaming up for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but Brock Lesnar eliminated Benjamin and betrayed him.
While speaking with Maven Huffman, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that Vince McMahon was impressed by their encounter and raised his salary to six figures.
“Vince enjoyed it so much. He immediately had talent relations call me in and they gave me a 6 figure raise," he said.
Shelton Benjamin talks about training with Brock Lesnar
During their time at the University of Minnesota, the duo trained together for a significant amount of time. The Gold Standard shed more light on their sparring sessions.
While speaking on Chris Van Vliet's Insights, Shelton revealed that they practiced together for three to four hours each day. He also stated that Brock Lesnar was hard to pin.
"So, I sparred with him everyday for about three or four hours a day. Somedays, I could not do anything with him. Somedays, he couldn't do anything with me and some days, we would literally have a hand fight for three or four hours. Luckily, he never threw punches but yeah, he is, I have never pinned him. Like he is just too strong to pin. Like he goes on his back, those arms work," he said.
It remains to be seen whether the duo will share the ring in the future.