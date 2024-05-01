AEW Champion Swerve Strickland shares cheeky response following revelation of Collision ratings

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland seemingly shared a cheeky message following the revelation of ratings drawn by the latest episode of Collision.

The April 27, 2024, edition of AEW's Saturday-night show featured several top-tier matches and storyline developments following the shocking events of Dynamite earlier that week. The show enjoyed a massive spike in ratings due to an NBA playoff lead-in. The show opened with Swerve Strickland addressing recent events in the promotion, including his World Championship win at Dynasty 2024. He also retained his title in an open challenge against Claudio Castagnoli.

The action-packed episode of Collision benefited greatly from an NBA lead-in, starting after the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The episode netted a viewership of 621,000 and managed a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic, an improvement over last week's ratings of 461,000.

On the heels of the ratings for Collision being disclosed, Swerve Strickland took to X/Twitter to put out a one-word message:

"Narratives" [inverted triangle emoji][middle finger emoji][inverted triangle emoji]," tweeted Swerve.

The Collision episode saw Rey Fenix and Rush return to action and the All Elite debut of The Grizzled Young Veterans in a losing effort against The Acclaimed. Furthermore, Unified World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang defeated Top Flight and Action Andretti, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defeated Anna Jay in singles action.

R-Truth sent a message to AEW's Swerve Strickland after his title win

After weeks of tension and buildup, Swerve Strickland accomplished his mission of becoming the first black AEW World Champion when he defeated Samoa Joe last month at Dynasty 2024. Swerve's world title victory elicited congratulatory messages from fans and other active talent, including WWE Superstar R-Truth.

Truth, who had made history himself as the first black NWA Worlds Champion, was asked about his influence on young contemporary talent and their success during an interview on the Battleground Podcast.

The reigning World Tag Team Champion responded by claiming the thought makes him emotional before sending a message to Strickland:

"Let me say this, I want to congratulate Swerve. Definitely got to congratulate him on his achievement, his accomplishment. I meant to call you, I'm sorry I haven't called you yet. I'm going to text you."

Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing 2024. His opponent will be revealed on the May 1, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

