AEW champion Toni Storm unveils unexpected new finisher

Throughout her career at AEW, Toni Storm has found many ways to entertain fans. The Timeless One was in action on the latest episode of Collision, delivering a powerful performance showing her dominance in the ring.

AEW Women's World Champion took on Lady Frost in a title eliminator match, where a win for Frost would have meant a future shot at the championship. Frost brought her signature athleticism and agility, often described as "murder gymnastics," and kept the champion on her toes.

However, Storm gained full control of the bout after countering a spin kick with a German suplex, followed by her usual running hip attack. The former WWE star, who would normally follow this up with her trademark piledriver, decided on a different, rather unexpected route for the finish. Paying homage to her old-school character, the Timeless One debuted her new submission hold, a chicken wing, dubbed the "TCM chicken wing."

After her win, Storm was at her usual charismatic best, delivering a classic post-match promo addressing her challengers, almost daring them to come for her title.

Well, it is safe to say that the Women's World Champion is one of the hottest female talents in Tony Khan's promotion right now. Her next challenger will be revealed when this year's Owen Heart Foundation tournament concludes.

Viral moment on AEW Dynamite involving Toni Storm has fans buzzing

Toni Storm has had a hell of a week. Before debuting her finisher, the Timeless One had a sensational bout against Japan's Miyu Yamashita on Dynamite earlier. The nearly 10-minute contest ended with Storm securing the win, but not without absorbing some serious punishment.

One moment from the match, a stiff kicking sequence to Storm's backside went viral across the AEW world, with Yamashita later addressing it on X/Twitter. The Japanese star cheekily praised Storm's "nice a**" before reminding fans that she is "a STRIKER!"

