"I wasn't scared of him"- AEW champion shares their thoughts on working with Sting

Ricky Starks has steadily risen to popularity in AEW, with his most memorable program coming against Darby Allin and 'The Icon' Sting.

While talking to talkSPORT, 'Absolute' Starks talked about what it was like to work with a legend like Sting. Starks alluded to his storyline issues with Sting but maintained that he respects the Stinger.

“It’s crazy to think about, isn’t it? It’s crazy to think about where I was two years ago to now. I wasn’t scared working with Sting," Starks said. "Sting is a legend obviously and I like the pressure of making sure that, hey, this is his first match back in six years right? That whole process was so awesome to see. Sting, while there’s some issues there in the past, I’ve come around to respect Sting. You can hear it first [laughs]. I do respect him."

Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz lost a cinematic street fight to Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution 2021.The clash marked Sting's first match since 2015 and was widely received as a great effort from all involved.

Starks called it the best cinematic match in wrestling history.

"So to not only have the best cinematic match ever in wrestling, but to also be in a ring and wrestle Sting is crazy. That’s just something I never thought I’d say," Starks explained.

Was Sting and Allin vs. Team Taz at AEW Revolution the greatest cinematic match ever?

The pandemic forced wrestling companies to improvise in unprecedented ways. WWE pulled off two masterful cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36; the Boneyard Match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Funhouse match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

AEW did their own thing with the Stadium Stampede and the cinematic street fight between Sting and Allin and Team Taz.

All four matches stood out in their own way and it's impossible to judge which one was the best outright. On our part, we must credit AEW and WWE for executing these matches during the pandemic and feel fortunate to have witnessed these classics.

