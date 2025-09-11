  • home icon
  AEW once again changes The Young Bucks' name on Dynamite

AEW once again changes The Young Bucks' name on Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 11, 2025 02:23 GMT
The Young Bucks are former AEW Excecutive Vice Presidents [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]
The Young Bucks are former AEW Excecutive Vice Presidents [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

The Young Bucks have just been given a new name by AEW tonight on Dynamite. Despite their dismay, they were forced to go with this as they no longer had power within the company.

At All In: Texas, the Bucks lost to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, which meant that they were no longer AEW Executive Vice Presidents. Since then, those within the company have been getting back at them by ridiculing them during their entrances and other appearances for the promotion.

They have been called many names, including some blasts of the past, such as Rod and Todd, Generation Me, and Mr. Instant Replay & Slick Nick, as each week the production team looks to embarrass them.

This week, the Young Bucks had yet another unique entrance for their match. They were part of a 10-man tag with $500,000 on the line, as they teamed up with the Death Riders to take on Brodido and The Opps. Their entrance featured one of AEW Dynamite's original theme songs, and their entrance titantron and video package showed their full government names. This also featured their pictures from their official IDs.

Once more, they were in disbelief as the production team had found another unique way to embarrass them.

In the end, the Young Bucks took the win. Jon Moxley was willing to give up the Death Riders' share of the prize money, so the former EVPs are walking away with much-needed funds, as they look to get back on their feet following their downward spiral.

The AEW production team has been on a roll in finding ways to get back at the Bucks. Despite still proving in the ring that they are one of the best in the company, they cannot escape the jobber treatment being given to them. It remains to be seen what other sort of creative ideas the company has up its sleeve for the Young Bucks.

