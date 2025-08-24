The Young Bucks get a new AEW name

The Young Bucks continue to find themselves being targeted by AEW's production and broadcast crew. The former Executive Vice Presidents were featured in action on the promotion's latest television program. Matt and Nick Jackson lost their on-screen EVP powers at All In : Texas, where they were defeated by the duo of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, as per the stipulations the two teams agreed upon for the pay-per-view. Since then, The Bucks have been facing rampant disrespect not only from their peers, but also from AEW's production and broadcast team. The brothers have lost their old entrance and pyro, are routinely treated as if they were enhancement talent, and are even introduced by announcers with hilarious ring-names. The trend continued this weekend on AEW Collision, where The Young Bucks were scheduled to battle their old rivals, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Paragon. The Jacksons were introduced by announcer Arkady Aura as &quot;Rod and Todd&quot;, likely alluding to The Simpsons characters with the same names. Despite being made fun of by their colleagues, The Young Bucks managed to pick up the win over Paragon on Saturday Night Collision thanks to outside interference from Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada. The Young Bucks will be in action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden DoorA couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta were set to annihilate Darby Allin after the daredevil attacked Jon Moxley and his crew. Before The Swiss Cyborg could shatter the former TNT Champion's neck, however, Will Ospreay returned to make the save for Darby. The Aerial Assassin then threw out a challenge to The Death Riders to meet him and his friends at Forbidden Door in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. It was later revealed that Allin and Ospreay would be joined by Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. This prompted Jon Moxley to approach The Young Bucks to team with him and his stable once again. NJPW's Gabe Kidd will also join forces with the violent heel group to battle the babyface opposition in the O2 Arena. Match graphic for the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X/Twitter]It remains to be seen if Ospreay and company will finally put an end to The Death Riders for good at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.