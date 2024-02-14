AEW TV show draws best viewership in months

AEW scored a rare win with ratings and viewership this week as the weekly total audience for just one show was as high as it has been in months.

Saturday's AEW Collision aired live on TNT from the Dollar Loan Center near Las Vegas. The show opened with Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley defeating CMLL's Esfinge and Star Jr., while International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Tomohiro Ishii to close. The episode also included: Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor, Brian Cage vs. The Outrunners, an Adam Copeland promo, Brody King vs. Mark Briscoe, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan, Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in non-title action.

Collision drew an average of 491,000 viewers on Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 21.53% from last week's 404,000 viewers.

Saturday's episode drew the best viewership since the show on October 21, 2023, which drew 518,000 viewers. The episode on October 21 also served as the lead-in to Battle of The Belts 8.

Collision also drew an average rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday night. This is up 25% from last week's 0.12 key demo rating.

Saturday's Collision episode drew the best key demo rating since the 0.16 on December 23, 2023 for the Holiday Bash special.

AEW Collision has a current ten-week average of 411,600 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This week's total viewership is up 19.29% from the ten-week average, while this week's key demo rating is up 25% from the average.

Out of all 34 Collision episodes that have aired since the show premiered on June 17, 2023, Saturday's show drew the 11th highest viewership. This episode also drew the 8th highest key demo rating out of all 34 that have aired to date but tied with 3 others that have also drawn 0.15.

AEW preparing for Valentine's Day Dynamite

AEW will continue their build to the historic Revolution 2024 pay-per-view this Wednesday as they stop at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX for the Valentine's Day edition of Dynamite.

Dynamite will be headlined by Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia for the first time ever. The Young Bucks are also set to be in action for what will be their second match of 2024 as they go up against Top Flight.

Now billed as AEW EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, The Bucks returned to the ring on last Friday's Rampage to defeat Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit as a warm-up to Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution.

The current announced line-up for the Valentine's Day Dynamite looks like this:

Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

"Timeless" Toni Storm premieres newest movie - Wet Ink

Samoa Joe plus challengers Swerve Strickland and Adam Page will discuss World Championship match at Revolution

AEW will also tape Friday's Rampage episode on Wednesday in Cedar Park. The Rampage line-up has not been announced for this week as of this writing, but the CMLL stars are expected to be back in action.

