AEW Collision draws record-low viewership during head-to-head against WWE SmackDown

The November 17 edition of AEW Collision was a go-home show for the Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View.

This week, Collision was scheduled on Friday instead of Saturday and was followed by Rampage. It went head-to-head against WWE SmackDown this week.

As reported by Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, this installment had 270,000 viewers and rated 0.08 amongst the 18-49 age demographics. The ratings are 27.3% and viewers 31.8% less than last week's show. This was the lowest audience total in the history of AEW Collision.

The reason for their low viewership can be going head-to-head against WWE SmackDown, which gained 2.1 Million average viewers. It was also noted that AEW Rampage had a high viewership compared to Collision.

MJF talks about his match against Kenny Omega on AEW Collision

On the October 28 edition of Collision, MJF defeated Kenny Omega and retained his AEW World Championship.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, MJF reflected on his match against Omega. The Salt of the Earth also expressed gratitude towards The Cleaner for the opportunity.

"I wanted a match with Kenny Omega, the best in the world in a pay-per-view main event, but on free television because I’m salt of the earth. That is the best match in Collision history, and it’s one of the best matches in AEW history. It was a really big deal for the company, and it really felt like the handing of the baton of who the top dog, bell-to-bell is in AEW. I couldn’t be more grateful that Kenny gave me that opportunity," MJF said. [H/T Fightful]

This match is widely regarded as the best television match in the Jacksonville-based company's history by critics and veterans. Following this match, MJF became the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the promotion's history.

