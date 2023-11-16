MJF reveals an interesting fact about his free TV match with Kenny Omega

MJF's match against Kenny Omega on the October 21st edition of AEW Collision will go down as one of the greatest world title matches in All Elite Wrestling history. The current champion has now revealed a rather interesting fact about the bout.

To go along with the likes of Jay White, Wardlow, and Samoa Joe all wanting a piece of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Kenny Omega threw his hat in the ring and wanted a shot at the AEW World Championship.

This was due to Max being very close to surpassing Kenny's record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history. Despite The Cleaner's best efforts, Friedman retained his title and surpassed Omega's record.

Expand Tweet

But how did the match come about? Speaking to Sports Illustrated, MJF revealed that it was actually his idea to have a match with Omega as he wanted to test himself against one of the best wrestlers in the world:

"I wanted a match with Kenny Omega, the best in the world in a pay-per-view main event–but on free television because I’m salt of the earth. That is the best match in Collision history, and it’s one of the best matches in AEW history. It was a really big deal for the company, and it really felt like the handing of the baton of who the top dog, bell-to-bell is in AEW. I couldn’t be more grateful that Kenny gave me that opportunity." (H/T Fightful)

Both Kenny Omega and MJF will have their hands full at AEW Full Gear

Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will be one of All Elite Wrestling's most action-packed events, with Kenny Omega and MJF both involved prominently.

Kenny will team up with Chris Jericho as "The Golden Jets" to take on The Young Bucks. If The Golden Jets win, they will get their opponents' guaranteed AEW Tag Team Championship shot, but if they lose, they must disband forever.

Expand Tweet

MJF will be pulling double duty this weekend, tasked with defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gunns on the Zero-Hour pre-show. At the time of writing, Max has yet to find a partner for the bout, and he might have to face the Bullet Club Gold members in a handicap match.

Max will then be involved in the main event against "Switchblade" Jay White. Jay has taken possession of the "Triple B" in recent weeks, but has claimed that he will hand it back without protest if Max beats him on November 18th.

Are you excited about AEW Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer