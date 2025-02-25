AEW Collision ratings remain strong despite major dropoff

The ratings are in for the most recent episode of AEW Collision, which aired on Saturday, February 22. Despite a big dropoff from the previous week, the numbers remained surprisingly strong.

The previous episode of the Saturday show was the Grand Slam Australia edition. Despite being aired later than usual, it benefited from being the company's first show in the Land Down Under and had a massive lead-in from NBA All-Star Weekend coverage on TNT.

The latest Collision had none of that, but it still pulled in 421,000 viewers on average, a drop of 16% from Grand Slam Australia's 502,000. Despite the decrease, that number remains well above the prior weeks of AEW Collision, which had generally charted in the low 300,000 range.

The show also boasted a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a massive 43% drop from the previous week's 0.21 but still strong compared to previous weeks, which had consistently failed to reach 0.10. According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of AEW Collision ranked #5 for the night on cable.

It should be noted that while both Dynamite and Collision now simulcast on MAX, the viewership for the streaming service isn't shared with the public, so the total numbers for the Saturday show are unknown.

AEW Collision confirms major star's signing

After a quiet start to 2025 in regard to free agency, All Elite Wrestling is seemingly about to add two major stars to the roster. While Josh Alexander's status is still up in the air, the company confirmed that "Speedball" Mike Bailey is All Elite on the latest episode of Collision.

The promotion aired a vignette to hype up Bailey's arrival on the Saturday night show, confirming the recent rumors that the 34-year-old had signed with Tony Khan. He later took to social media to comment on the video, expressing his gratitude and excitement.

Since Bailey's promo video was aired on Collision, he may come in as a featured star on Saturday nights, much like Hologram. Whether the former TNA star can become a champion in All Elite Wrestling remains to be seen.

