AEW Collision ratings sees a drastic drop once again despite former WWE star's debut

AEW has a lot to think about if the creative team pays attention to the ratings of AEW Collision. The ratings have been down for a while now. Even the latest episode of Collision, which ran on November 4, did nothing to buoy the numbers the Jacksonville-based company is drawing.

The November 5 episode of Collision was broadcast on the same day as WWE's Crown Jewel - but the broadcasts didn't clash. The episode brought in only 356,000 viewers. That number was a whopping 25% less than the numbers of the previous week. The stats of last week's Collision were disappointing as well, to begin with.

The October 28 episode drew 439,000 viewers, according to Ringsidenews.com. The November 4 episode arguably should have ramped up ratings, as it saw the AEW debut of a former WWE wrestler - Lance Archer, but that was not to be.

With such big names in the ring and the Jacksonville-based company still struggling to put up good numbers, the question arises - who shall Khan and company blame, or is the head booker himself ready for some questioning?

AEW has been criticized for its booking

Head booker Tony Khan has been criticized several times for his booking tactics by some of the biggest names in the business. Vince Russo had aired his disappointment with the bookings and asked Khan to allow him to book the show for at least six months. Jim Cornette, the outspoken wrestling personality, pointed out the safety aspects of the matches that the AEW roster was putting up.

Tony Khan seems to be putting his heart and soul into stacking up the roster, and has added the likes of Adam Copeland and even including wrestling legend Ric Flair into their ranks and storylines. But the matches seem unable to grab the audience's attention. Khan also lost the latest Tuesday Night Ratings war, a one-off night ratings war that pitted Dynamite against WWE NXT.

