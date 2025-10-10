AEW Collision spoiler: Huge brawl breaks out following Eddie Kingston’s match

The former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston got involved in a massive brawl with a popular faction after his match on Collision. The show is set to air on TV this Saturday.While AEW Collision: Homecoming will be airing on TV this Saturday, the show was taped after this week's Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The show will feature some important matches and will be pretty eventful as well. A big brawl also broke out during the show, which involved Eddie Kingston and the LFI faction.After Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos in a singles encounter, HOOK showed up to celebrate with The Mad King. However, the LFI faction attacked Kingston and HOOK from behind before Katsuyori Shibata arrived to make the save. Kingston made his return from injury after 15 months at All Out 2025. He defeated Big Bill in a singles match and also wrestled a few matches on Collision following his recent return as well.Eddie Kingston on his injury struggles before AEW returnEddie Kingston sustained an injury during his match in May last year, and his road to recovery was long as he was out of action until his return at AEW All Out. Speaking on a digital exclusive promo on X recently, Kingston revealed his mental struggles on the road to recovery:“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York,&quot; Eddie said.Only time will tell what's next for The Mad King following his recent return.