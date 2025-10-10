  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Eddie Kingston
  • AEW Collision spoiler: Huge brawl breaks out following Eddie Kingston’s match

AEW Collision spoiler: Huge brawl breaks out following Eddie Kingston’s match

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:22 GMT
Eddie Kingston AEW
Eddie Kingston got into a brawl on Collision (Source-AEW on FB)

The former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston got involved in a massive brawl with a popular faction after his match on Collision. The show is set to air on TV this Saturday.

Ad

While AEW Collision: Homecoming will be airing on TV this Saturday, the show was taped after this week's Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The show will feature some important matches and will be pretty eventful as well. A big brawl also broke out during the show, which involved Eddie Kingston and the LFI faction.

After Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos in a singles encounter, HOOK showed up to celebrate with The Mad King. However, the LFI faction attacked Kingston and HOOK from behind before Katsuyori Shibata arrived to make the save.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Kingston made his return from injury after 15 months at All Out 2025. He defeated Big Bill in a singles match and also wrestled a few matches on Collision following his recent return as well.

Eddie Kingston on his injury struggles before AEW return

Eddie Kingston sustained an injury during his match in May last year, and his road to recovery was long as he was out of action until his return at AEW All Out. Speaking on a digital exclusive promo on X recently, Kingston revealed his mental struggles on the road to recovery:

Ad
“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York," Eddie said.

Only time will tell what's next for The Mad King following his recent return.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications