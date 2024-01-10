AEW Collision viewership and ratings drop big for latest episode

The January 6 edition of AEW Collision experienced a significant decline in ratings despite the return of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The iconic wrestler, known as the Nature Boy, kicked off the show in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, building excitement for Sting's final match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. However, even with a main event featuring Sting and Darby Allin, the ratings took a hit, making it a challenging day for Tony Khan.

The episode's viewership numbers were reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, revealing that the January 6 episode of Collision averaged 402,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

"This marked a significant drop from the December 23 episode, which had 489,000 viewers. Additionally, the show recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.16 rating on December 23."

The January 6 episode faced tough competition from the NFL and the NBA. Forbes reporter Alfred Konuwa highlighted on Twitter that AEW not only experienced a decrease in viewership but also shared unfortunate news for Tony Khan: his NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffered a defeat to the Tennessee Titans, leading to their elimination from the playoffs.

House of Black faces setback against FTR in AEW Collision main event

House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black faced defeat against former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in the main event of Collision.

Since its creation, House of Black has been causing chaos in AEW. The group, consisting of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and current TBS Champion Julia Hart, has been a formidable force for over two years.

On the latest episode of Collision, House of Black returned to the ring, with Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black taking on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in the main event. As expected, it was an intense back-and-forth tag team match that lasted nearly half an hour.

During the bout, Black disrespected Dax Harwood's family, who were seated in the front row. However, the mind games didn't work in the heel faction's favor, as Harwood secured the victory for FTR with a roll-up. The 39-year-old managed to get the pinfall after interferences from Brody King and Daniel Garcia.

As the ratings dip poses a challenge, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will enhance the appeal for the upcoming Dynamite and Rampage episodes, with fans eager to witness the promotion's response to the recent setbacks.

