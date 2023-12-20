AEW Collision ratings increase for 3rd straight week against major competition

The ratings for the latest edition of AEW Collision are in, and the Saturday show seems to be gaining momentum as 2023 comes to an end.

This week's episode was the highly anticipated Winter is Coming edition, airing live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The show featured the latest chapter of the Continental Classic tournament, with three Blue League matches taking place, including Bryan Danielson's main event victory over Brody King. Fans also got a surprise in the return of former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

The Winter is Coming edition of AEW Collision drew rave reviews from fans, but many worried that it would be slaughtered in the ratings against the NFL, which flexed three games to Saturday in the wake of college football's regular season-ending.

The concerns turned out to be overblown, as AEW Collision saw a slight increase in ratings this week. The show drew an average of 457,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This tops last week's 455k/0.14 and is the third increase for the Saturday show in as many weeks.

Looking ahead to AEW Collision: Holiday Bash

This week's episode of Collision is set to air from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, as part of AEW's Holiday Bash.

The show will feature the penultimate stage of the Continental Classic tournament ahead of December 30th's Worlds End pay-per-view. Blue League leader Bryan Danielson will face his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli in a highly-anticipated match. It will be the first time the two have faced off in singles competition since joining AEW.

Also on the card is a Trios World Championship match between current champions The Acclaimed and Top Flight (with Action Andretti). Rounding out the card is the in-ring return of Thunder Rosa, who made her shocking comeback on the latest edition of the Saturday show.

Fans can catch AEW Collision this Saturday at 8/7c on TNT.

Who do you think will win the Continental Classic? Share your predictions in the comments section below!