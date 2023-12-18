Former WWE star shares a message for Bryan Danielson ahead of first-ever match in AEW

Former WWE United States champion addresses his upcoming match this Saturday on AEW Collision against Bryan Danielson, whom he will be facing for the first time in Tony Khan's promotion.

The former WWE star in question is Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). Claudio made his AEW debut last year and has had a decent run ever since. The Blackpool Combat Club member is a former two-time ROH world champion. Claudio is also one of the participants in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

Until now, Castagnoli has won two of his four matches in the blue league, with his latest victory against Andrade El Idolo on Collision. Meanwhile, he is slated to take on his BCC partner, Bryan Danielson, in his last league match. During his post-match comments on Collision, Claudio said the following about his match with Bryan:

"Just because I won today doesn’t mean I’m all happy and upbeat. Because I know what’s coming next week. If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same, that’s how you approach life. That’s how you approach love. That’s how you approach wrestling. Bryan Danielson, I could sit here and talk about that man for hours."

Castagnoli further added:

"But first, I wanna give kudos to Andrade. One hell of a competitor. Bryan, we’ve met for decades now. They need somebody to replace you, who do they call? They call me. If you need somebody to have your back, who do you call? You call me. I’m there. I’m always there. I will be there next week. I’ll see you in the ring, my friend," [H/T Fightful]

Bryan Danielson is the favorite to win the Blue League

Bryan Danielson defeated Brody King in his latest match in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament last week on Collision.

With this victory, The American Dragon stays on the top in the blue league alongside Andrade El Idolo with 9 points. As mentioned earlier, this Saturday, Danielson is set to take on his BCC partner, Claudio Castagnoli, in his last match before the league finals.

If Danielson defeats Claudio this Saturday, he is sure to make it to the finals of the Blue League. Henceforth, it remains to be seen who ends up winning the whole tournament at the Worlds End PPV.