AEW commentator Taz provides serious personal update

Wrestling legend Taz recently provided a serious personal update. The 56-year-old star has been fulfilling the role of a color commentator for AEW for a while now.

Earlier this year, in May, he pulled out of a Dynamite show due to a medical reason. The veteran announced on social media that he wouldn't attend the Wednesday night program as he had a knee procedure and needed to rest to heal. He was back on the commentary team the week after.

A fan on X/Twitter recently had a knee replacement and asked the three-time Hardcore Champion if he got the same to deal with his knee problems.

Trending

"@OfficialTAZ bro, did you get a knee replacement? I just got an early one, at 47. I know you were talking about it. Wondered how long it took to feel “normal” again if you did," a fan asked.

In response, the 56-year-old said he hadn't undergone the procedure yet and was trying to postpone it, but it was getting difficult for him.

"No, I have not done it yet… Trying to hold off, but it’s not getting easier lol," the wrestling legend replied.

Expand Tweet

Taz hints at retiring the FTW Championship

The Human Suplex Machine introduced the FTW Championship in 1998 in ECW. He held the gold twice in his career. The veteran officially signed with AEW in 2020 and brought the title to the company in July of that year.

Many popular stars like Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, and more have held the title. Currently, the gold is in Hook's possession. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil won the championship at All In this past Sunday from The Demo God.

At the All In post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked to comment on why the FTW Title was reinstated. A few hours after the event, Taz took to his X/Twitter account and hinted at retiring the title, mentioning that it had run its course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback