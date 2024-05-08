WWE legend pulls out of this week's AEW Dynamite just hours before the show

This week's AEW Dynamite features a stacked card and is set to continue the build to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Unfortunately, a staple of the show's commentary team will not be at the desk for the flagship Wednesday show.

Wrestling legend Taz joined AEW in late 2019 and soon became established on weekly episodes of Dynamite and DARK. He, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone currently call the action on Wednesday nights, but it seems the latter two will have to make do without their partner on tonight's show.

Taz took to X today to announce that he won't be able to attend AEW Dynamite tonight. The ECW legend recently had a knee procedure and needs to heal up, making the flight to Edmonton impossible:

"Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight! #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW," he wrote.

Luckily, All Elite Wrestling has a large staff of talented commentators. Collision staple Nigel McGuinness could fill in for him tonight.

Updated card for AEW Dynamite (May 8)

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature a major announcement from Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine returned to television last week in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, but was soon confronted and attacked by The Elite.

Elsewhere in All Elite Wrestling, Swerve Strickland has a tough challenge on his hands. He is set to face Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing with his World Championship on the line.

Here is the current card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

TNT Championship: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

Serena Deeb will speak

Chris Jericho & Big Bill will be in action

Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage come face-to-face

Kenny Omega will make a major announcement

Fans can catch all the action on TBS starting at 8/7c. Check back with Sportskeeda Wrestling to keep up with all the latest news for tonight's show.