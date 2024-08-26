Taz issues a cryptic statement about the future of Hook’s FTW Championship

Wrestling veteran Taz posted a tweet regarding the future of FTW Champion. His son HOOK recently won the title at All In 2024.

The wrestling legend introduced the FTW Championship in 1998 during his time in ECW. He brought the title to AEW in 2020 while managing team Taz earlier. After changing hands multiple times, the veteran's son, HOOK, held the title for a much longer time.

Unfortunately, Chris Jericho took the title from the young star at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April. The former was then rechristened as 'For The World Championship' and called himself The Learning Tree. After months of effort, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil earned a rematch for the championship at All In pay-per-view.

During their match at Wembley Stadium, both the stars wrestled with everything they had. Surprisingly, Taz, sitting at the commentary desk, stopped The Jericho Vortex from interfering in the contest. HOOK won the title for the third time in his career.

On the post-media scrum, a reporter asked about bringing the FTW Championship to AEW as a joke, to which Tony Khan explained the reason for reinstating the title. A few hours after the event, the ECW legend tweeted about retiring the FTW Title as he believes it has run its course.

"We spoke, maybe it’s rapidly running its course….stay tuned."

Vince Russo talks about his conversation with Taz about HOOK

Despite being in one promotion, the father-duo hasn't interacted much on TV except for a few times.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that the ECW legend discussed with him letting HOOK create his legacy.

"It's funny the way the fathers wanna handle that. I've had conversations with Taz recently and he wants it to be like totally, totally separate. They've made that decision and it sounds like him more than his kid, like he wants his kid to get over on their own," he said.

It remains to be seen what is the future of the FTW Championship.

