WWE veteran reveals private conversations with Taz about son Hook: "They've made that decision" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently recalled his conversation about AEW star Hook with Taz. Russo and Taz have a long history from to their time together in multiple wrestling promotions.

Hook is one of the most promising young stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has held the FTW Championship multiple times and recently lost the title to Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty. The promotion has done a great job in protecting his character and book him as a dominant singles star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo disclosed his conversation with Taz and revealed how the ECW legend wanted his son to create his own legacy.

Trending

"It's funny, bro, the way the fathers wanna handle that. I've had conversations with Taz recently and he wants it to be like totally, totally separate. They've made that decision and it sounds like him more than his kid, like he wants his kid to get over on their own. It's just very interesting what Sting's psyche would be. It's interesting to, like how [Ric] Flair and Bill Watts looked, because that's very interesting, bro, whether they want him to follow in the footsteps or they don't even want people to know that they're related. [3:20-4:06]

Hook might join WWE after his AEW contract expires according to Matt Morgan

AEW star Hook signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He has had a dominant singles run and stayed undefeated for a long time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Hook's current contract is reportedly set to expire later this year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan entertained the idea of Hook possibly heading to the WWE and being put on the NXT brand.

"Why not? He's so young. Isn't he like 22 or 23? He's young. He's young. He's athletic as hell. But let me ask a question. Would NXT be willing to book him? That would be my argument, is would they book him to be this monster even though he's yay tall and yay big like AEW does? Like, if I'm him, I don't know how I feel about that. Depends on how much money he's making," he said. [29:43 - 30:14]

Hook recently had a feud with The Learning Tree Chris Jericho. It will be interesting to see if the former FTW Champion leaves AEW to sign with the WWE in the future.

If you use the quotes from the H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback