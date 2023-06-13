AEW commercial airs during WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a commercial aired for an AEW television show. The commercial was for the Jacksonville-based promotion's brand-new show Collision.

A few weeks ago, Warner Brothers announced that a new two-hour live show is set to debut on June 17. The show was named Collision, and led to Tony Khan making several comments in the wake of the show's premiere.

The opening night will feature the return of CM Punk and the show will also be taking place inside the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

During tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, a commercial played promoting the upcoming show Collision. The commercial was caught on camera by a fan and they shared it on Twitter.

With less than a week left before the commencement of the show, the matches are shaping up. Khan announced that CM Punk will be teaming up with his friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) to face Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson).

It was also recently revealed that Miro will also be making his return to AEW during the debut of Collision.

