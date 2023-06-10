AEW officially announces former WWE Superstar's return for Collision

A former WWE United States Champion's AEW return date has been announced. The star in question is Miro.

The 37-year-old star last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion back in September of last year at All Out pay-per-view. He was then sidelined due to an injury. Later it was reported that he had recovered back in November of 2022, but his absence from TV was due to the fact that the creative had nothing for him.

On the May 10th episode of Dynamite, Miro made a shocking return to AEW and walked right into Tony Khan's office. A week later, it was announced that he will be joining the roster of the brand-new show Collision.

Now, the date of his official return has been announced. It will be the same night Collision debuts on the 17th of June.

"Heaven sent and hell-bent on glory, God's Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro returns June 17th when #AEWCollision premieres on @tntdrama," AEW tweeted.

This past Wednesday night, Tony Khan also announced that the main event of Collision will see the in-ring return of the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' CM Punk.

Kip Sabian commented on the time he teamed with the former WWE Superstar Miro

The God's Favorite Champion's AEW debut was when he showed up as the Best Man for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding.

During an episode of the Sapenin podcast, Sabian opened up about teaming up with the former WWE Superstar.

"Then we (Sabian & Penelope Ford) had the thing with Miro which was great fun because I get on great with Miro. Shout out to Miro. He’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. He was very, very enjoyable to work with… But with me, he was very enjoyable to work with because he was always open to the ideas that we had. But, as much as I enjoyed doing that, the character that I was portraying during all this time, it wasn’t really me, I couldn’t find the me that I wanted."

While Miro's official return has been announced, it has not been confirmed if he would be in a match or would the fans just hear from him.

Are you looking forward to seeing the former WWE Superstar make his return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

