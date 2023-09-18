AEW subtly confirms Jade Cargill's exit, move to WWE looks inevitable

Jade Cargill's move to WWE is inching closer by the moment, and AEW has seemingly confirmed her departure by removing her from the promotion's official roster page.

The most recent all-encompassing update from Fightful Select reported that Jade Cargill is set to appear at the WWE Performance Center this week. It looks like more of an inevitability that she will sign with the wrestling juggernaut.

Despite this, the former TBS Champion was still listed on AEW's roster page, the outlet noted. That is until a few moments ago, when she was officially removed from the promotion's page, seemingly stamping an end to her run in the company.

Image courtesy of Wrestle Talk.

Cargill's latest match aired this Friday on Rampage, when she lost to Kris Statlander in a rematch for the TBS Championship she held for so long.

With this match acting as a sort of farewell for the 31-year-old star, many fans are excited about the potential matchups she could have in WWE. Names like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have been thrown out as future opponents for Cargill, although it has also been reported that the creative team has already started devising plans for the relative industry newcomer.