Top AEW star still listed on roster page despite reported imminent move to WWE

Jade Cargill seems to be on the verge of a move to WWE. Despite this, the homegrown AEW talent is still listed on the promotion's roster page, as noted by Fightful Select.

The latest comprehensive update from the outlet noted that it might just be a matter of time before the former TBS Champion shows up in WWE. It has been reported that Cargill is officially eligible to go wherever she wants and that she will be in Orlando this week at the WWE Performance Center.

While this is by no means confirmation that she is definitely appearing on NXT, RAW, or SmackDown this week, all signals point to this being more of an inevitability than a distant possibility.

Expand Tweet

Despite the move looking like a done deal, Cargill is still listed on AEW's roster page. Perhaps this is simply a matter of the administration not updating the page, or perhaps the change will be made once she officially puts pen to paper with the world's largest wrestling organization.

Either way, the fact that she is still listed as a member of the promotion should not create any speculation about her staying in Tony Khan's company. As of right now, she seems well on her way out the door.

Jade Cargill suffers second-ever defeat before seemingly jumping over to WWE

Throughout her tenure in AEW, Jade Cargill was presented as a dominant champion. Her incredible winning streak acts as proof that Tony Khan and the promotion's higher-ups saw incredible potential in the 31-year-old star.

Cargill's only two defeats in the promotion came at the hands of Kris Statlander. The first was at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year. Granted, Cargill had already competed against Taya Valkyrie before Statlander answered her open challenge and claimed the TBS Championship.

Expand Tweet

The second defeat on Cargill's record aired this past Friday on Rampage. After the match, she and Statlander embraced in what many perceived to be a natural "passing of the torch" moment.

Who would you like to see Cargill pitted against in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.