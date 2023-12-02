AEW cuts out Ric Flair’s controversial line from Rampage promo

This week's episode of AEW Rampage aired live on television tonight. However, a certain line from Ric Flair's segment seems to have been omitted following some backlash.

In the segment, Sting and Flair came out to talk about the build-up to The Icon's final match at 2024 AEW Revolution, which will take place on March 3, emanating from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, a venue familiar to these two WWE Hall of Famers.

The show tonight was taped after Dynamite last Wednesday, so spoilers from the tapings surfaced on the internet. Many fans noticed a controversial line from The Nature Boy's promo during his segment with Sting.

“18-28 no boyfriends no husbands meet me at my hotel room," Ric Flair said.

This comment received a lot of backlash from the fans, and many wondered how this would be aired on TV and whether Flair thought of the consequences of his actions.

AEW undoubtedly had to make some adjustments, and when the segment was aired tonight, the controversial line was omitted. This may also have been done due to the network's demands.

The aired segment can be found here.

