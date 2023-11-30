AEW recently signed Ric Flair to a multi-year contract. The veteran is mainly brought in for Sting's retirement match, which will take place at Revolution 2024. However, Flair cut a controversial promo at this week's Rampage tapings, which has led to severe backlash from the fans.

Ric Flair is known for his controversial moments and promos throughout the years, which have gotten him in trouble, and it looks like The Nature Boy has once again found himself in hot waters after his taped promo on Rampage.

Taking to Twitter, a fan posted a line from his promo in which Ric Flair is calling women to his hotel room:

“18-28 no boyfriends no husbands meet me at my hotel room” - Ric Flair on AEW Rampage

Fans were livid after the controversial promo and have lashed out at Flair and suggested that the company should terminate his contract immediately:

"There’s absolutely no way this makes the tv cut… Ric Flair should be terminated immediately," - wrote a fan.

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone makes a major claim about Ric Flair's in-ring future

Tony Schiavone confirms that Ric Flair will never wrestle a match in All Elite Wrestling.

Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW and was revealed as the surprise gift for Sting by Tony Khan. The Nature Boy revealed he will be present at Revolution 2024, where the final match of Sting's career will take place.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about Flair's possible return to the squared circle. Schiavone was one of the commentators during The Nature Boy's last match in 2022 and stated that he has no intention of seeing Flair compete in the ring again.

"I don't need to call a Last Match again. That was his last match, guys. That was it," Tony Schiavone said. [H/t Wrestling Inc]

Schiavone also reflected on the rumors being spread about Ric Flair's in-ring return:

"Again, social media has given idiots a voice, and there you go. If you're wondering if there's more idiots in the world than there used to be, [the answer is] no ... Now they're just online where you can read what they're talking about," Schiavone added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

