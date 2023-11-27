Ric Flair has major praise for WWE Superstar after WarGames performance

The legendary Ric Flair was especially impressed by the WarGames performance of one WWE Superstar at Survivor Series on Saturday night.

Survivor Series opened up with Team Belair defeating Team Damage CTRL in a WarGames match. This was the WarGames debut for Charlotte Flair, who teamed with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi for a win over Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

The Nature Boy took to X and posted a clip of The Queen's moonsault from the top of the double-cage structure. The Hall of Famer praised his daughter as being unmatched in the world of professional wrestling.

"In A League Of Her Own! @MsCharlotteWWE ❤️🙏🏻," he wrote.

The current AEW star previously tweeted about how proud he was of Charlotte after making her WarGames debut. He tweeted a photo from her Survivor Series entrance.

"The One And Only! So Proud Of You @MsCharlotteWWE! ❤️🙏🏻," he wrote.

Ric was not the only person close to Charlotte who publicly reacted to her WarGames moonsault. Her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, also made a public reaction to the spot.

Ric Flair reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

AEW recently signed Ric Flair to a contract after he made his Dynamite debut in a segment with Sting and Tony Khan. The deal is for two years and will see his "Wooooo!" beverage become the official energy drink of AEW.

The 74-year-old wrestling legend recently spoke with ESPN and revealed why he decided to sign with AEW instead of returning to WWE.

"Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are." (H/T to Fightful)

It remains to be seen just how physical The Nature Boy will get in AEW. The all-time great recently left fans concerned with a very graphic photo posted to his social media.

