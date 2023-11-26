Andrade reacts after Charlotte Flair pulls off a breathtaking moonsault at Survivor Series: WarGames

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo reacted to his better half, Charlotte Flair, performing a high-flying moonsault from the top of the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 kicked off with the women's WarGames match featuring Damage CTRL against the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch. It was a culmination after months of build between the women.

It was a brutal WarGames match, as expected, with every superstar locked inside the cage. Fans also witnessed some amazing spots during the battle. In one of the most breathtaking moments of the bout, Charlotte Flair climbed to the top of the cage and performed a spectacular moonsault, taking down every member of Damage CTRL.

The amazing spot has been going viral all over social media, and it seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo also took notice of his real-life wife performing the moonsault. During the women's WarGames match, Andrade took to X to share a string of emojis, likely referencing Charlotte:

"💎 👸🏼 ⭐️💸💪🏼," Andrade wrote.

Speaking of the WarGames match, the team of Charlotte, Bianca, Shotzi, and Becky picked up the victory after half an hour of brutality, and it remains to be seen what's next for the women.

