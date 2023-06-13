[GRAPHIC] Ric Flair's latest tweet leaves fans concerned

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's latest tweet has left fans worried for his well-being.

The Nature Boy is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle. He is one of only two legends who can boast of being 16-time world champions.

Ric Flair recently shared a graphic photo of himself on Twitter. In the picture, two women can be seen tending to a bloodied Flair.

You can check out the picture in question HERE, but please be advised that it's highly graphic in nature.

Ric Flair's photo left many fans concerned

A lot of fans in the comment section of Flair's tweet were confused and scared over the image he shared. Many fans even asked him if everything was okay, while one fan pointed out that it was a BTS picture from last year when Flair was about to have his last match.

Ahead of the match, Flair was brutally attacked by Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a parking lot. You'll notice that he is wearing the same outfit in his latest photo that he wore during the beatdown.

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo ended up defeating Lethal and Jarrett in Flair's last match. The Nature Boy later stated that he regretted calling it his final showdown. Here's what he said while speaking about the same on the To Be The Man podcast:

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair.

Flair's tweet garnered lots of concerned replies from his ardent fans. They will certainly breathe a sigh of relief after learning the context behind the graphic picture.

Do you think Flair will ever step foot in the ring again?

