AEW debutant dedicates upcoming match to Eddie Guerrero

AEW Dynamite: Homecoming will feature a major throwback match as Chris Jericho takes on Juventud Guerrera. MJF set up the match as the third of 5 'Labors of Jericho' in a bid to stop Le Champion from getting his hands on MJF. Chris Jericho must win with a top rope move in order to fulfill the stipulation of this labor.

Juventud and Jericho's history dates back to the late 90s when the two legends were consistently battling each other in the WCW Cruiserweight division. This will be Juventud's first appearance on TNT in over two decades.

The luchador released a video on his Twitter, dedicating the match to his best friend and mentor, Eddie Guerrero. He claimed that he would take Chris Jericho's soul on Wednesday.

"I want to dedicate this special match to my mentor and best friend Eddie Guerrero. So I want everybody to be there next Wednesday and start chanting The Juice's name. JUVI! JUVI! JUVI! LET'S GET JUICY! LET'S GET JUICY! I'm ready with the juice."

"The Juice is better and it's juicy than ever. So MJF, I got this my friend. For Chris Jericho, you took my mask, well I will take your soul. Because if the Juice said so, the Juice makes it happen. This is the proof. I'll see you Wednesday," Juventud Said.

What are the other matches on AEW Homecoming?

AEW Homecoming has a number of high profile matches announced so far apart from the Juventud Guerrera vs Chris Jericho bout.

Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Lee Johnson. Leyla Hirst and Allie will battle for a chance to challenge for the NWA Women's Championship.

Christian Cage will face The Blade and the likely main event will see the in-ring debut of Malakai Black in AEW as he looks to vanquish Cody Rhodes.

