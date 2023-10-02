"AEW is a different animal" - Hall of Famer compares Tony Khan-led company to major promotion (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has made it no secret that he is a huge wrestling fan, as he often pays tribute to wrestlers, matches, and promotions from years gone by on TV. This has led to Hall of Famer Bill Apter comparing All Elite Wrestling to a famous company.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has showcased some of the best wrestlers from around the world in different settings. Whether it is the high-flying luchadors from Mexico, violent deathmatch specialists from the indies, or the finest that Japan has to offer, performers from all backgrounds have received opportunities to shine in the Tony Khan-led organization.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling legend Bill Apter compared the spirit of All Elite Wrestling to ECW for its willingness to be different.

"AEW is a different animal. I look at AEW like how well they drew at Wembley, and they're drawing in other places really well, but I look at them as similar to what the ECW family was like. It's a different style than WWE. It's not the same thing, and it appeals to fans, and it doesn't appeal to fans. Same as WWE, it appeals to fans, and it doesn't appeal to fans. You've got your choice, you don't have to watch both of them, you don't have to watch either one of them, it's all your choice." [6:35 - 7:12]

During its run, ECW became known for providing a prominent platform to wrestlers who didn't fit the mold of a traditional WWE or WCW performer. Moreover, it also enabled stars from AAA, FMW, and Michinoku Pro to feature in marque bouts.

You can watch the full episode of The Wrestling Time Machine right here:

Tony Khan was a huge fan of ECW as a child

The AEW President has gone on record to say that he read wrestling blogs about Lucha Libre, watched WCW during the Monday Night Wars, and was in the audience wearing a Bullet Club shirt for a NJPW show in 2017. But if there is one promotion that is particularly dear to him, it is ECW.

Extreme Championship Wrestling was so close to Tony Khan's heart growing up that you can see him in the crowd at the ECW arena during the 1996 event The Doctor Is In.

The most famous bout from that show was a Stretcher Match between Rob Van Dam and Sabu. At that point, the legends were completely unaware that they were wrestling in front of a young man who would one day own a wrestling company they would both appear in 27 years later.

