AEW dropped the ball with promising talents, says WWE legend

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about some stars who they felt were being wasted in AEW. They then talked about what needed to be done and felt that some should just find opportunities in other companies.

Matt Hardy is certainly someone who knows all too well about the matter, seeing as he departed from the promotion last year following his contract expiring. He eventually made his way to TNA Wrestling, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy.

During a recent edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran first mentioned how he wasn't a fan of Private Party's recent booking. He felt that the crowd reaction during them becoming champions should have been an indication to book them better. Now, they are at risk of dropping their titles to The Hurt Syndicate, and Hardy hoped they can shift the momentum their way instead.

"Everyone knows I'm very, very invested in Private Party, and I think that whenever they won the titles, the genuine crowd reaction should've been a strong statement. It's really easy to make people lose faith in them quickly if you don't instill faith," he added. "They're still - there's not a lot of wiggle room in, like, not trying to make them look like strong champions. I feel like that is one of the issues with AEW."

During the same podcast, he also spoke about the likes of Malakai Black and Wardlow as he felt that they were best suited elsewhere.

"I mean, extremely talented individual. Very unique. He (Malakai) is a niche performer, which really stands out. And I mean, yeah, that would not shock me at all, that would not surprise me at all... I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion and I would like to see them push the s**t out of him," he declared. "He has all the making of a big star, just someone needs to, like, elevate him and put him in a position to succeed." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Former WWE veteran believes Kenny Omega should be AEW World Champion

A couple of weeks ago, Matt Hardy spoke about the AEW World Title scene, and how he believed the promotion should give it to an individual who could bring back fans to the company.

This would be Kenny Omega, and with him being a pioneer of the promotion, he believed that they should book him for a world title run. He felt that Omega should have a bigger role on TV, as it could help AEW.

"I know there was a point where you said he would be a great guy to throw back out and give him a run to the championship and win back some of the lapsed fans and I don’t disagree with that. I think Kenny Omega is a true pillar of AEW, he’s one of the guys who started the whole AEW movement back in the beginning, with The Bucks and Cody obviously. Yeah, I would love to see Kenny Omega in a significant role each and every week on TV, I think that would help out the brand.” [H/T - Fightful]

It is unclear if AEW will make some moves in these areas, but it seems that these should be areas of utmost priority. Fans should stay tuned to see whether the promotion will make some better moves across the year.

