AEW drops hint at splitting up major faction on Dynamite

AEW may have hinted at a major faction splitting up on Dynamite. The team is none other than The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Earlier in the night, The Ocho entered the ring to address the Canadian crowd. During the segment, Jericho relived his early days in professional wrestling. He talked about the times he had traveled around Canada to wrestle. He also stated that his passion for the business had been rejuvenated, and he was looking to change his character.

As he mentioned wanting to showcase a new version of himself, Don Callis walked out to the ring and made an offer to Jericho that seemingly piqued his interest. The WWE veteran invited the inaugural AEW World Champion to be part of his new faction.

Following the promo segment, Renee Paquette caught up with Jericho backstage. When asked about his interaction with Callis, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara popped up. The former ROH Pure Champion questioned the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society if he was set to walk out of the faction.

The former AEW World Champion replied by stating that all he said was a 'maybe,' which means that it is neither a yes nor a no. He also claimed that he wanted his faction members to evolve into top singles stars rather than remain under his wing.

"You can't be with me forever," Chris Jericho said.

It is to be noted that Guevara was silent throughout the conversation. The last time The Spanish God chose a separate path for himself, The Painmaker was not too pleased. Chris Jericho even showed his frustrations live on AEW television.

