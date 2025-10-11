AEW drops a massive Seth Rollins reference ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished and tenured in-ring performers in WWE today. As he is gearing up for an important showdown at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, rival promotion AEW made a huge reference about The Visionary ahead of the event.The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has been a prime example of hard work, prime in-ring talent, and perseverance. He has wrestled in various promotions throughout his career. However, a major turning point was during Seth Rollins' time in the Ring of Honor.He made his debut in 2007 under the ring name Tyler Black. As an ROH superstar, Rollins made a signficant impact and his impressive tenure commanded the attention of not only the fans, but major industry insiders. This ultimately led to his signing with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, WWE, in 2010.On the other hand, Ring of Honor currently serves as the sister promotion for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently referenced Rollins by uploading one of his ROH matches on its YouTube channel. He had competed in a 3-way match in 2008 against Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, who ultimately won the match by submission.Seth Rollins has a major championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025As the World Heavyweight Champion from Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins will square off against SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel PLE. On Saturday, the duo will compete for the namesake championship at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.The American Nightmare defeated Gunther last year to become the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion and is aiming to become a two-time titleholder. On the other hand, the leader of The Vision is seeking to etch his first singles win over Rhodes, while also taking home the prestigious title.With the stage set for a massive collision, seeing who will prevail at WWE Crown Jewel will be interesting.