  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW drops a massive Seth Rollins reference ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

AEW drops a massive Seth Rollins reference ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:01 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished and tenured in-ring performers in WWE today. As he is gearing up for an important showdown at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, rival promotion AEW made a huge reference about The Visionary ahead of the event.

Ad

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has been a prime example of hard work, prime in-ring talent, and perseverance. He has wrestled in various promotions throughout his career. However, a major turning point was during Seth Rollins' time in the Ring of Honor.

He made his debut in 2007 under the ring name Tyler Black. As an ROH superstar, Rollins made a signficant impact and his impressive tenure commanded the attention of not only the fans, but major industry insiders. This ultimately led to his signing with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, WWE, in 2010.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Ring of Honor currently serves as the sister promotion for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently referenced Rollins by uploading one of his ROH matches on its YouTube channel. He had competed in a 3-way match in 2008 against Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, who ultimately won the match by submission.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Seth Rollins has a major championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

As the World Heavyweight Champion from Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins will square off against SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel PLE. On Saturday, the duo will compete for the namesake championship at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The American Nightmare defeated Gunther last year to become the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion and is aiming to become a two-time titleholder. On the other hand, the leader of The Vision is seeking to etch his first singles win over Rhodes, while also taking home the prestigious title.

With the stage set for a massive collision, seeing who will prevail at WWE Crown Jewel will be interesting.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications