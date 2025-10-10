WWE Crown Jewel 2025: 5 Last-minute predictions

WWE Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and fans around the world are making their predictions for the PLE. The show is set to mark the company’s return to Australia, and some of the biggest names in the industry are set to make their presence felt at the PLE.The two biggest matches for Crown Jewel will be the singles battles for the Crown Jewel Championship, and WWE has managed to build the storylines perfectly for the matches. With everything set and a stacked-up match card advertised, let’s check out a few last-minute predictions for Crown Jewel.#5. Tiffy Time doesn’t end well for the WWE Women’s ChampionThe WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to battle the Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Championship. While both women have not met each other in the past, the WWE Universe has been quite excited to see both superstars compete for the ultimate glory, which would help them enhance their positions in the industry.While Stratton has been deemed the favourite to win the match, WWE may use the momentum Vaquer has following her recent title victory, which could help her win another big match and take up the top spot amongst the women’s roster.#4. John Cena beats AJ Styles, but gets confronted by his next opponentThe Franchise Player, John Cena, is set to make his final appearance as a WWE superstar in Australia, and fans have not been able to stop talking about his match. Cena is set to face his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match that was made official after both men shared the desire to battle each other in the squared circle.Considering it is Cena’s last appearance in the country, the company could let the 17-time World Champion pick up the victory, following which the rumored final opponent of the Franchise Player, Gunther, could shock the world with his return to confront Cena. This could be the perfect way to tease a potential storyline between both men in the future.#3. Bronson Reed beats Roman Reigns with Bron Breakker’s helpThe Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, is set for singles action against the OTC, Roman Reigns, once again. The latter’s return reignited the fire between both men, which led to the company confirming a battle between them for Crown Jewel.Considering the stature of both stars in the industry, fans expect Roman Reigns to pick up the victory. However, considering the fact that Reed will wrestle in his home country at the PLE, the star could use some help from Bron Breakker to beat Roman Reigns and leave the world stunned.#2. Rhea Ripley turns heelThe Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, has been looking to gain some momentum after being sidelined with small storylines lately. Ripley is set for a massive tag team match at Crown Jewel featuring IYO SKY on her side against the Kabuki Warriors.WWE has the opportunity to stun the world by turning Rhea Ripley heel. The star could make headlines by attacking IYO SKY following the match, leaving the world talking and enhancing the status of both stars among the roster.#1. Seth Rollins beats Cody Rhodes, thanks to Brock LesnarThe World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, desperately needs to win the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE against Cody Rhodes. The Visionary has never defeated Cody Rhodes yet, and considering the story between both men, Rollins is expected to pick up the victory.However, things could get more interesting if Brock Lesnar makes his presence felt and helps the World Heavyweight Champion pick up the victory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.