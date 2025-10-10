WWE Crown Jewel 2025: 5 Last-minute predictions

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:47 GMT
Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed [left] and Brock Lesnar [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed [left] and Brock Lesnar [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and fans around the world are making their predictions for the PLE. The show is set to mark the company’s return to Australia, and some of the biggest names in the industry are set to make their presence felt at the PLE.

Ad

The two biggest matches for Crown Jewel will be the singles battles for the Crown Jewel Championship, and WWE has managed to build the storylines perfectly for the matches. With everything set and a stacked-up match card advertised, let’s check out a few last-minute predictions for Crown Jewel.

#5. Tiffy Time doesn’t end well for the WWE Women’s Champion

The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to battle the Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Championship. While both women have not met each other in the past, the WWE Universe has been quite excited to see both superstars compete for the ultimate glory, which would help them enhance their positions in the industry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

While Stratton has been deemed the favourite to win the match, WWE may use the momentum Vaquer has following her recent title victory, which could help her win another big match and take up the top spot amongst the women’s roster.

#4. John Cena beats AJ Styles, but gets confronted by his next opponent

The Franchise Player, John Cena, is set to make his final appearance as a WWE superstar in Australia, and fans have not been able to stop talking about his match. Cena is set to face his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match that was made official after both men shared the desire to battle each other in the squared circle.

Ad

Considering it is Cena’s last appearance in the country, the company could let the 17-time World Champion pick up the victory, following which the rumored final opponent of the Franchise Player, Gunther, could shock the world with his return to confront Cena. This could be the perfect way to tease a potential storyline between both men in the future.

#3. Bronson Reed beats Roman Reigns with Bron Breakker’s help

The Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, is set for singles action against the OTC, Roman Reigns, once again. The latter’s return reignited the fire between both men, which led to the company confirming a battle between them for Crown Jewel.

Ad

Considering the stature of both stars in the industry, fans expect Roman Reigns to pick up the victory. However, considering the fact that Reed will wrestle in his home country at the PLE, the star could use some help from Bron Breakker to beat Roman Reigns and leave the world stunned.

#2. Rhea Ripley turns heel

The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, has been looking to gain some momentum after being sidelined with small storylines lately. Ripley is set for a massive tag team match at Crown Jewel featuring IYO SKY on her side against the Kabuki Warriors.

Ad

WWE has the opportunity to stun the world by turning Rhea Ripley heel. The star could make headlines by attacking IYO SKY following the match, leaving the world talking and enhancing the status of both stars among the roster.

#1. Seth Rollins beats Cody Rhodes, thanks to Brock Lesnar

The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, desperately needs to win the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE against Cody Rhodes. The Visionary has never defeated Cody Rhodes yet, and considering the story between both men, Rollins is expected to pick up the victory.

Ad

youtube-cover

However, things could get more interesting if Brock Lesnar makes his presence felt and helps the World Heavyweight Champion pick up the victory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications