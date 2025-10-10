  • home icon
  • "AEW is not your dumping ground" - Fans react to popular female star's future after she abruptly leaves WWE

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 10, 2025 02:41 GMT
Will Tony Khan hire the recently departed WWE talent? [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, star's Instagram]

A major wrestling star has opted to exit WWE, and many are wondering if AEW is her next destination. Zayda Steel is one of the young and talented prospects on the independent circuit. She has been wrestling since 2022, and her popularity has been rising. She has put on great matches for companies like GCW, MLW, and DEFY.

Her unmatchable charisma helped her get a WWE ID almost a year ago. While many independent stars were initially excited to be part of the program, the hype for the global sports entertainment juggernaut's initiative appears to have simmered down, as multiple stars have turned down the offer to renew their deals. Former AEW star Kylie Rae recently declared that she won't be renewing her contract.

The 21-year-old Zayda Steel also recently announced that she will no longer be a part of WWE ID as she has so much left to explore. Fans on social media immediately started to talk about her joining the Tony Khan-led promotion.

However, several fans claimed that AEW already has a stacked roster. Many also believed that she still has time to improve on the independent scene, as she's only 21 and has plenty of time to become All Elite in the future.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Former WWE ID took a shot at Mercedes Mone last year

Zayda Steel has been known for her unapologetic attitude in the pro wrestling industry. She even went after Mercedes Mone, one of the top female stars of the pro wrestling industry, last year.

While speaking on Muscle Memory, the rising star didn't shy away from taking a jab at the TBS Champion.

"I grew up idolizing Sasha Banks. I don't know who this Mercedes Mone individual is. She has two championships, good for her but I don't really care. Sasha Banks on the other hand h*ll yeah. I grew up idolizing her," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the free agent.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
