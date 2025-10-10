"AEW is not your dumping ground" - Fans react to popular female star's future after she abruptly leaves WWE

A major wrestling star has opted to exit WWE, and many are wondering if AEW is her next destination. Zayda Steel is one of the young and talented prospects on the independent circuit. She has been wrestling since 2022, and her popularity has been rising. She has put on great matches for companies like GCW, MLW, and DEFY.Her unmatchable charisma helped her get a WWE ID almost a year ago. While many independent stars were initially excited to be part of the program, the hype for the global sports entertainment juggernaut's initiative appears to have simmered down, as multiple stars have turned down the offer to renew their deals. Former AEW star Kylie Rae recently declared that she won't be renewing her contract.The 21-year-old Zayda Steel also recently announced that she will no longer be a part of WWE ID as she has so much left to explore. Fans on social media immediately started to talk about her joining the Tony Khan-led promotion.However, several fans claimed that AEW already has a stacked roster. Many also believed that she still has time to improve on the independent scene, as she's only 21 and has plenty of time to become All Elite in the future.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:David O'Neill @davejoneLINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 AEW is not your dumping ground for trashAxBloodTheory 🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️🤘🐝 @SmashingCrumpetLINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 She's 21, she's green, and her in-ring work seemed to stagnate rather than improve under the WWE deal. I'm not saying AEW should never sign her. Down the line, maybe. But right now? Nah.Jordan @JordanNnokwamLINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 Can y’all stop with this not every wrestler needs to go to aew smhD Train @dlrock1LINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 Nah we good. @dee0110dLINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 They don’t need herbebop95 @just_bebop95LINK@BadNewsVaBrian1 she is great but I'm afraid it would be another case of mariah may where AEW is just a stepping stone to get to WWEFormer WWE ID took a shot at Mercedes Mone last yearZayda Steel has been known for her unapologetic attitude in the pro wrestling industry. She even went after Mercedes Mone, one of the top female stars of the pro wrestling industry, last year.While speaking on Muscle Memory, the rising star didn't shy away from taking a jab at the TBS Champion.&quot;I grew up idolizing Sasha Banks. I don't know who this Mercedes Mone individual is. She has two championships, good for her but I don't really care. Sasha Banks on the other hand h*ll yeah. I grew up idolizing her,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the free agent.