BREAKING: WWE Superstar confirms departure just days before Crown Jewel 2025

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:56 GMT
Another WWE star has left the company (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Another WWE Superstar has confirmed her departure from the company. Following the exit of Zayda Steel, Kylie Rae has also confirmed the same.

Rae was signed to the company as part of WWE ID. She made her Evolve debut on March 12th, 2025, losing to Zara Zakher. Post-match, the two allied after sharing a handshake. On August 1st, 2025, at Game Changer Wrestling, Rae defeated Zakher and Steel to become the inaugural Women's ID Champion. The following month, she vacated the title after announcing her pregnancy.

On X, Rae confirmed that her contract wouldn't be renewed. She reflected on her time with the company and claimed that she was grateful for the opportunities. The 33-year-old star is also excited for the next step in her journey following the birth of her child.

"Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world. As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you! (Once I pop this baby out of course)." wrote Rae.
Check out Rae's post on X:

Zayda Steel also confirmed her WWE departure via social media

Zayda Steel also announced her departure from the Stamford-based company with an announcement on social media. She revealed that she chose not to renew her contract and was incredibly grateful for the experience.

Steel wrote:

"I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you,"

Steel competed in just 8 matches under the company, having signed in November 2024 as part of the company's ID program.

