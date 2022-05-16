"REUNITED" - AEW duo The Hardys join forces with former WWE colleague at recent show

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared a photo of himself, his brother Jeff Hardy and Gangrel. He stated that The New Brood are united again.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions aligned themselves with Gangrel to form The New Brood back in 1999. They turned on their manager at the time, Michael Hayes, and joined Gangrel, who had turned on Edge and Christian.

The Hardys took on the duo of former WWE Superstar Gangrel and Joey Janela at a recent show for Big Time Wrestling. After the bout, Gangrel posed with the AEW tag team for an iconic picture.

"The New Brood has REUNITED," wrote Hardy

The Hardys feel AEW could be where they end their careers

Jeff and Matt Hardy have competed as a team across several decades and in multiple promotions. The duo have won championships in almost every company they have been a part of, but it might all soon come to an end, according to the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion spoke about how they might end their in-ring careers in All Elite Wrestling.

“Jeff loves it here in AEW and we think this is going to be where we end our in-ring careers, here. We do want to go around the indie scene and work as many things as we can. We want to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams ever. That’s very important to us and when we say final run, we’re assuming as a tag team that we are going to wrestle out the rest of our careers here and also do some indies and stuff. I don’t know how long this is going to last," Matt said.

The Hardys are currently undefeated in AEW. However, with a potential match against The Young Bucks being teased, their streak could be in danger.

