"I don’t know how long this is going to last" - Matt Hardy on The Hardys potentially being on their final run

AEW star Matt Hardy seems to think that Tony Khan's promotion might be the last stop for The Hardys.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have had a long and illustrious career in pro-wrestling as a tag team. Since their debut in WWE back in 1998, the duo have come a long way. Apart from multiple titles within WWE, they have also held tag-team titles from ROH and Impact Wrestling.

The Hardys' team was reformed in AEW when The Charismatic Enigma joined the fray earlier this year. Since then, the duo have been on a dominant run.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former tag champion expressed his thoughts on the potential end of his career alongside Jeff Hardy.

“Jeff loves it here in AEW and we think this is going to be where we end our in-ring careers, here in AEW. We do want to go around the indie scene and work as many things as we can. We want to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams ever. That’s very important to us and when we say final run, we’re assuming as a tag team that we are going to wrestle out the rest of our careers here at AEW and also do some indies and stuff. I don’t know how long this is going to last." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy are yet to lose a match in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for The Hardys in the future.

Matt Hardy recently teased a feud with the Young Bucks in AEW

Over the last couple of weeks, The Hardys have repeatedly crossed paths with The Young Bucks, which may indicate a feud brewing.

The Young Bucks entered the ring after a recent match between Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish. This was seen as a sign of disrespect by Matt Hardy, who took to Twitter to send an ominous warning to the Bucks.

More recently, The Hardys also confronted the Bucks physically. The footage of the incident was shared by Matt Hardy on his Twitter.

The Young Bucks are currently one of the highest rated teams in AEW and a feud seems imminent between them and The Hardys.

Do you think that The Hardys should end their careers in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Ken Norris