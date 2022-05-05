Former WWE Tag Team Champion sends ominous warning to AEW team The Young Bucks

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared a tweet in the aftermath of his confrontation with The Young Bucks this week on Dynamite.

This week, Jeff Hardy faced off against Undisputed Elite member Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier match. The bout saw Bobby use a variety of moves to wear down Jeff. However, the Charismatic Enigma was able to hit the Swanton Bomb and roll up Bobby for the win.

After the match, Matt joined his brother in the ring. Interestingly, The Young Bucks also entered the scene with a look of concern for Bobby Fish. The Broken One quickly made his signature "Delete" gesture as a warning. The exchange did not end in the ring, as Matt took to Twitter to send a warning to the Bucks.

So far, The Hardys have been undefeated as a duo in Tony Khan's Promotion. It remains to be seen how long the two brothers will be able to maintain their streak.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently disclosed The Hardys plan for Forbidden Door

The announcement of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door has led to a lot of speculation regarding possible matches. The Hardys recently added fuel to the fire by hinting at their potential participation in the event.

The supershow is expected to pit the most prominent wrestlers from both promotions against each other. There's a resonanbly good chance that high-profile tag teams will be squaring off in the ring as well.

Ahead of the Forbidden Door event, Matt Hardy and Jeff spoke about their desire to challenge for the NJPW Tag Team Championship.

"The Forbidden Door event is going to be massive, it's going to be huge and blow people's minds. There should be plenty of opponents for us to DELETE! DELETE! DELETE! And you know what brother Nero, we never held the NJPW tag team titles. Maybe it's time for a brand new Expedition of Gold. See you, at the Forbidden Door," Matt Hardy said. (0:00 to 0:20)

The legendary duo have a widespread fanbase in the pro-wrestling community. It makes sense to feature them in a big event like this. However, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for them.

