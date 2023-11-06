AEW duo The Hardys set to face former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The legendary Hardy brothers are set to face off against another pair of former WWE stars later this month. This comes after Matt and Jeff issued an open challenge, which has since been answered by the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The team in question is none other than Heath and Rhino. The unlikely duo gained a tremendous stream of popularity during their time in WWE and have continued to work alongside each other since leaving the promotion.

While they might not have the illustrious résumé that The Hardys boast, they could pose a serious threat, considering that Matt and Jeff are on a bit of a cold streak as far as tag team competition goes.

The two tandems will square off at the upcoming WrestleCade event on November 25, 2023, in the Hardys' home state of North Carolina. This will mark the first time these teams lock horns despite having roamed around in some of the same promotions.

Matt Hardy wants to form a stable with another WWE legend

Matt Hardy is considered by many to be a master of reinvention, and he recently opened up about his desire to potentially switch up his character once again. However, not many people would have guessed that this would involve forming a faction with Adam Copeland.

The history between these two WWE icons stems back over a decade and has been well-documented. The two have since set their differences aside and could find themselves working together under the AEW banner. Matt Hardy said the following on a recent episode of his Extreme Life podcast:

"Honestly, I would love to see, at some point, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Matt, and Jeff Hardy all as heels. I would like to see that. I think there is something there that could work for AEW." [H/T Fightful]

Hardy and Copeland have been part of some of the greatest moments in WWE tag team history. Hence, it would be quite a shock to see them on the same side for a change. Only time will tell whether this idea for a new supergroup comes to fruition.

