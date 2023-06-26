Edge and AEW star's rivalry was "simply appalling," claims Former WWE Champion

In what is considered to be one of the most intense rivalries in WWE history, Edge's feud with the legendary Matt Hardy did not sit well with various members of the roster.

In 2005 the two stars brought their real-life tensions into the ring after the Rated-R Superstar had an affair with Hardy's then-partner, Lita. The WWE chose to capitalize on their legitimate hatred for one another and wrote it into a deeply personal angle.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the feud that looked to air many of the roster's dirty laundry on national television.

"You know what? It was so uncomfortable. I closely connected with Edge, Christian, and the Hardy Boys. When they executed that storyline, I wouldn't say I liked it. It just lacked taste. While I understand Matt Hardy was on board with it, I wasn't. I wouldn't say I liked it at all. I thought it was simply appalling." (H/T Wrestling World)

Their rivalry came to an end in October 2005 when the Ultimate Opportunitist defeated the Extreme Star in a loser-leaves RAW ladder match.

Edge reacts to reaching a major WWE milestone

Last week, the Hall of Famer and World Wrestling Entertainment looked back on his iconic career as fans celebrated 25 years since his first televised match for the company.

The Canadian has had one of the most dramatic careers of all time, from blazing his own trail with Christian, to world title triumphs, sudden retirement, and the ultimate comeback.

Following the 25th anniversary of his first-ever televised WWE match, The Rated-R Superstar took to social media as he reacted to his incredible achievement.

"25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude."

During his WWE career, the 49-year-old has worked with multiple iconic stars such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and The Rock.

