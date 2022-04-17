×
"That should’ve been Joe’s moment to shine" - WWE Hall of Famer slams AEW Dynamite's ending this week

Samoa Joe, after being decimated by Santam Singh at Jay Lethal's command
Modified Apr 17, 2022 08:51 PM IST
AEW Dynamite ended with newly-crowned champion Samoa Joe being attacked by Jay Lethal and his allies. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) had a bone to pick with the segment's conclusion.

Satnam Singh was the most recent star to make his debut on AEW, but fans were divided due to the lights out/lights presentation. While the star's arrival is a hallmark for Indian fans, many online preferred a different debut.

During the most recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray revealed that he disliked the ending of AEW Dynamite last week. The star also pointed out that the ending took away from a historic moment for Samoa Joe - his first ROH title win in 17 years.

"I hated the ending of Dynamite, despised, hated. I thought it was a ‘Katie Vick moment’. Katie Vick moment being: we’ve just seen an excellent match and then all-of-a-sudden we’ve rolled into this storyline people did not want to see and just wound up turning their back on. I didn’t agree with the lights out/lights on, I don’t agree with that guy [Satnam Singh] coming out after that match – that should’ve been Joe’s moment to shine," - Bully Ray said. (24:18)
#AndNew ROH World TV Champion is @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/giAWE4332h

Samoa Joe is yet to comment on the attack even after attacking the trio at Battle of the Belts II. Joe will likely address fans during the next episode of Dynamite.

Not caught up with AEW Battle of the Belts II? Check out the results via this link.

QT Marshall recently defended Santam Singh's AEW debut

During an appearance on last week's Thursday's Busted Open, QT Marshall spoke on the fan reaction to Singh's debut. The star believes that experienced wrestlers involved in the angle will aid the young star.

"I’m excited that they got him out there, and I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do,” Marshall said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)
Last night on #AEWDynamite Satnam Singh (@hellosatnam) the first ever Indian born NBA draft pick, now focused on pro wrestling and coached by @sonjaydutterson, arrived in AEW, helping Dutt + @TheLethalJay attack new ROH TV @SamoaJoe! Catch Dynamite on @EurosportIN + @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/L51VPHeKfx

Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW Dynamite to see what the next step will be for the Satnam as well as Samoa Joe. A heated rivalry seems to be brewing between the two stars that will definitely lead to some violent matches.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

