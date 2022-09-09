AEW Dynamite garners surprising viewership this week in the aftermath of CM Punk All Out altercation

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite has seen an increase in viewership following a controversial end to All Out this past Sunday.

While the pay-per-view was an emphatic wrestling event, the matches were overshadowed by controversy. In the post-event media scrum, CM Punk landed himself in trouble for his comments on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the Elite. He accused Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks of spreading lies and was involved in a backstage brawl with the three stars.

This week's Dynamite started off with the announcement that CM Punk and the Elite have been stripped of their respective titles.

A tournament to determine the new world champion also got underway. The Death Triangle became the new AEW Trios Champions by beating Best Friends.

According to a tweet from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show performed extremely well as it garnered the highest P18-49 since June 1, which was the episode after Double or Nothing where MJF delivered his controversial pipebomb promo. A total of 1,035,000 people viewed the show on TBS.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,035,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.38

#2 cable original in P18-49

AEW star Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the first match new tournament

The tournament, announced by Tony Khan at the start of this week's episode, saw its first match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page.

After a thrilling contest, the former WWE Superstar secured the win over Page with an improvised roll-up pin. The American Dragon is scheduled to face Chris Jericho next week in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, who lost his title to CM Punk at All Out, has also been placed in the semi-finals.

It is to be noted that Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson squared off this past Sunday at All out with the Painmaker coming out on top.

