AEW Dynamite rating reaches eight-week high following former world champion’s return

A former AEW World Champion's return on the latest edition of Dynamite saw a surge in viewership. The star who returned after a hiatus is MJF.

This week's edition of the flagship show opened with the return of The Salt of The Earth after five months of absence. He cut a cheeky promo and took shots at multiple stars. Rush then confronted him, and the duo got involved in the brawl.

The show also featured stars like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Mariah May, and many others. In addition to AEW stars, the Forbidden Door season saw stars from CMLL and NJPW.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest installment of AEW Dynamite drew an average audience of 790,000 and was rated 0.28 among the 18-49 demographics. This was the highest number since the April 10, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where the show drew 810,000 total audience eight weeks back.

Last week's episode drew a total viewership of 787,000, slightly lower than the June 4, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

Willow Nightingale made her return to the ring for the first time since losing the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The show also marked Wheeler Yuta's return from injury after nearly five months. The main event of the night saw Swerve Strickland defeat Roderick Strong in a stellar match.

It will be interesting to see if Dynamite will cross 800,000 with Maxwell Jacob Friedman making appearances.

