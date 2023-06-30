AEW Dynamite ratings for Forbidden Door II fallout revealed, draws lowest numbers in 3 years

AEW Dynamite last night showed the fallout of one of the best pay-per-views of the year, according to fans, Forbidden Door II. However, it seems that the hype from the pay-per-view did not carry over to AEW's next live show. The Wednesday Nigth Show this week drew the lowest numbers in the past three years.

This week's episode featured many matches and segments that were carry-overs from Sunday. The show featured some six-man tag action, first-ever heel turns, risky high-flying maneuvers, and the announcement of another war between two factions, but none could draw ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wresltenomics, Dynamite lost in all areas this week. The number of viewers was lower than last week's episode and the lowest since May 3 this year.

Regarding the 18-49 demographic rating, this week's episode scored 0.24, the lowest in the past three years, specifically since June 24, 2020. To top it all off, AEW was third on cable for the 18-49 demo for the night.

Further details and quarter-hours soon for subscribers at AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10:02pm):809,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.24#3 cable original in P18-49Further details and quarter-hours soon for subscribers at patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10:02pm):809,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.24#3 cable original in P18-49📊 Further details and quarter-hours soon for subscribers at patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/HV8SDHazWH

Recap on AEW Dynamite's episode this week

The show started with Tomohiro Ishii taking on Jon Moxley, following both men being part of the 10-man tag match between the BCC and The Elite. After the match, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston continued their arguments, as they were now two former best friends on different sides of the coin.

Dynamite also featured the first heel promo of Jungle Boy following his attack on Hook. He hightailed out the arena after being confronted and chased by the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil himself.

The show also opened the final chapter between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club. The two factions will settle it all at Blood and Guts.

The main event saw Sting and Darby Allin take on Chris Jericho's "Painmaker" and Sammy Guevara. This was a hard-hitting, that may have had bumpy parts, including Sting's ladder leap but ended with a win for The Stinger and Allin.

Despite the low ratings, there was definitely high action on last night's Dynamite episode. However, no matter how some may have had positive opinions on the show, this did not translate to success ratings-wise.

