AEW Dynamite scores highest viewership of 2022 with Chris Jericho, two former WWE Champions in action

AEW Dynamite ratings have been released, reflecting the highest total viewership this year and the best key demo rating since Double or Nothing.
The latest episode of Dynamite featured the semi-finals to the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Chris Jericho battled Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley stood against Sammy Guevara for the opportunity to challenge for the vacant AEW World title.
Elsewhere on the card, MJF cut another scathing promo on the pool of potential champions. Swerve in Our Glory also defended their tag titles against the Lucha Brothers.
AEW once again proved to be prevalent even in the absence of top stars CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that the Wednesday night flagship scored 1,175,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
What did fans make of this week's monumental AEW Dynamite ratings?
Ratings are a rampant topic among the wrestling fandom. With its release comes comments raging from the comparative, the positive, and the negative.
Some will look to theorize potential reasons for the stats. A user questioned whether it was in fact the Elite's absence allowing the number to grow.
There were, of course, other theories and suggestions made, like the below user who felt Dynamite was still enjoying a feeling of intrigue following the Punk-Elite situation.
A fan suggested that there had been a wrongful focus on CM Punk since his return.
The two-time world champion is currently suspended, and despite being considered by many as the top company draw, some feel as though the numbers this week reflect that others can step into that role.
What do you think of this week's ratings? What can the promotion do to continue their run of form? Let us know in the comments below.
