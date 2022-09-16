AEW Dynamite scores highest viewership of 2022 with Chris Jericho, two former WWE Champions in action

AEW Dynamite ratings have been released, reflecting the highest total viewership this year and the best key demo rating since Double or Nothing.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured the semi-finals to the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Chris Jericho battled Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley stood against Sammy Guevara for the opportunity to challenge for the vacant AEW World title.

Elsewhere on the card, MJF cut another scathing promo on the pool of potential champions. Swerve in Our Glory also defended their tag titles against the Lucha Brothers.

AEW once again proved to be prevalent even in the absence of top stars CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that the Wednesday night flagship scored 1,175,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

1,175,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.39

#1 cable original in P18-49

What did fans make of this week's monumental AEW Dynamite ratings?

Ratings are a rampant topic among the wrestling fandom. With its release comes comments raging from the comparative, the positive, and the negative.

Some will look to theorize potential reasons for the stats. A user questioned whether it was in fact the Elite's absence allowing the number to grow.

SyphinB3 @SyphinB



Mox/Danielson/Jericho are doing this @BrandonThurston Could they seriously be doing these numbers because elite and co aren't on TV? Legit question...Mox/Danielson/Jericho are doing this @BrandonThurston Could they seriously be doing these numbers because elite and co aren't on TV? Legit question...Mox/Danielson/Jericho are doing this

There were, of course, other theories and suggestions made, like the below user who felt Dynamite was still enjoying a feeling of intrigue following the Punk-Elite situation.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @BrandonThurston Last night was boring too I’m shocked. I think it’s the curiosity of punk and bucks @BrandonThurston Last night was boring too I’m shocked. I think it’s the curiosity of punk and bucks

Zyraxes | ACCLAIMED SZN @zyraxes__ @BrandonThurston I believe summer being over and important matches being on the show made this number possible. @BrandonThurston I believe summer being over and important matches being on the show made this number possible.

Sean O @stholeary2



I know, NFL and all that, but AEW hasn't been anywhere close to Raw since Double or Nothing (ignoring the July 4th number for Raw) @BrandonThurston wow .39 is what Raw did for the 10pm hour. Guessing the 8pm hour of Dynamite beat Raw's 10pm in the demo?I know, NFL and all that, but AEW hasn't been anywhere close to Raw since Double or Nothing (ignoring the July 4th number for Raw) @BrandonThurston wow .39 is what Raw did for the 10pm hour. Guessing the 8pm hour of Dynamite beat Raw's 10pm in the demo?I know, NFL and all that, but AEW hasn't been anywhere close to Raw since Double or Nothing (ignoring the July 4th number for Raw)

Tom @Medrzec71 @BrandonThurston That is surprising to me. I wonder what drove it? MJF? People looking for more info on the Elite/Punk thing? Bryan in the title picture? @BrandonThurston That is surprising to me. I wonder what drove it? MJF? People looking for more info on the Elite/Punk thing? Bryan in the title picture?

Armadillo @Big_Armadillo_ @BrandonThurston So Grand Slam could beat Raw next week @BrandonThurston So Grand Slam could beat Raw next week

A fan suggested that there had been a wrongful focus on CM Punk since his return.

-RYUK- @sacredgames_ @BrandonThurston Bryan Danielson should have been the champ way before pepsi phil, anyways he's the big draw. @BrandonThurston Bryan Danielson should have been the champ way before pepsi phil, anyways he's the big draw.

The two-time world champion is currently suspended, and despite being considered by many as the top company draw, some feel as though the numbers this week reflect that others can step into that role.

What do you think of this week's ratings? What can the promotion do to continue their run of form? Let us know in the comments below.

