AEW Dynamite: September 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson face-off

Unfortunately, AEW Dynamite didn't reach the same numbers as last week. But did they stay ahead of WWE RAW for the second week in a row?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.175 million viewers, down from 1.319 million. While viewership dropped from last week's show, the build they have put together for next week's show from Arthur Ashe should certainly bump the viewership numbers again.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam will see Kenny Omega go one-on-one with Bryan Danielson in the main event. It's obvious the company is looking to pop a big number next week with the stacked card they have put together for their New York City debut.

📊 More analysis across various demos: AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,175,000 viewers on average. 574,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.44 rating).Dynamite narrowly beat Raw (0.43) in the demo for the second week in a row.📊 More analysis across various demos: patreon.com/posts/56244122 AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,175,000 viewers on average. 574,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.44 rating).



AEW Dynamite defeats WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo for the second week in a row

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite saw a drop from last week from 0.53 to 0.44. With both the viewership and demo seemingly on the rise this week, Tony Khan and AEW management should be feeling very pleased with where they are at.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday, and you seriously can't do better than that. This week, AEW once again took the first spot on cable for the day, defeating WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo for the second week in a row. AEW Dynamite continues to dominate cable television on Wednesdays, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

AEW Dynamite opened this week with Adam Cole making his AEW in-ring debut against The Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian.

The main event saw Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take on 2.0. Following the match, Moxley and Kingston got into a brawl with Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

