AEW Dynamite viewership and ratings revealed for April 3 episode

Ratings are in for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite. The April 3, 2024 edition of Dynamite was live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The show featured stars like Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and many more, however, the show failed to improve the ratings.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest installment of Dynamite drew 752,000 average viewers and was rated 0.23 among the 18-49 demographics.

This number is slightly up from the last episode, as the previous week drew 747,000 and was rated the same as this week.

The show opened up with Adam Copeland's 'damage control' promo. This segment was a response to CM Punk's criticism of Tony Khan and AEW. The show also saw the Aerial Assasin in a friendly contest against Powerhouse Hobbs. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson prevailed over Lance Archer.

Also, The Young Bucks went into the finals of the tag team championship tournament after defeating Best Friends. The aftermatch saw Trent Beretta turn on Orange Cassidy.

In the final segment of the night, Samoa Joe put a bloodied Swerve Strickland through the table after the duo signed a contract for their match at AEW Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan can increase the ratings in the next episode.

